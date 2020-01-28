Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 23,400 Shares of US Concrete Inc (NASDAQ:USCR)

Dupont Capital Management Corp decreased its holdings in shares of US Concrete Inc (NASDAQ:USCR) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 299,968 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 23,400 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp owned approximately 1.80% of US Concrete worth $12,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of US Concrete by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,329,667 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $115,761,000 after buying an additional 26,048 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of US Concrete by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,095,808 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,450,000 after buying an additional 36,278 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of US Concrete by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 455,147 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,161,000 after buying an additional 2,370 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its position in shares of US Concrete by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 292,933 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,193,000 after buying an additional 2,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of US Concrete by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 222,775 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,070,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

In other US Concrete news, Director Kurt Matthew Cellar acquired 13,600 shares of US Concrete stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.83 per share, for a total transaction of $541,688.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 62,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,483,241.18. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Theodore P. Rossi acquired 5,000 shares of US Concrete stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $40.97 per share, with a total value of $204,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 88,581 shares in the company, valued at $3,629,163.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 28,057 shares of company stock valued at $1,125,196 and have sold 750 shares valued at $30,558. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on USCR shares. ValuEngine cut shares of US Concrete from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. BidaskClub cut US Concrete from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut US Concrete from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th. Sidoti increased their target price on US Concrete from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on US Concrete to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.17.

USCR stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $37.10. 1,119 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 178,005. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.43 and its 200-day moving average is $45.18. The company has a market cap of $629.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.26 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.12. US Concrete Inc has a 12 month low of $35.32 and a 12 month high of $56.22.

US Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The construction company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.13. US Concrete had a return on equity of 3.91% and a net margin of 0.88%. The firm had revenue of $408.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that US Concrete Inc will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Concrete, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells ready-mixed concrete, aggregates, and concrete-related products and services to the construction industry in the United States, U.S. Virgin Islands, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Ready-Mixed Concrete and Aggregate Products.

