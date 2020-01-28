DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC) Stock Position Decreased by Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN

Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN lessened its holdings in shares of DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 144,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,950 shares during the period. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN owned 0.06% of DXC Technology worth $5,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of DXC Technology by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 5,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Argyle Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in DXC Technology by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Argyle Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,529 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new position in DXC Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $21,838,000. Bluefin Trading LLC acquired a new position in DXC Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $593,000. Finally, BB&T Corp boosted its stake in DXC Technology by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 13,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares during the period. 87.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DXC Technology alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on DXC. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of DXC Technology to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of DXC Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of DXC Technology from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of DXC Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.79.

Shares of NYSE:DXC traded up $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.75. The company had a trading volume of 419,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,035,618. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.23 and its 200 day moving average is $36.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a PE ratio of -6.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 2.02. DXC Technology Co has a twelve month low of $26.02 and a twelve month high of $69.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. DXC Technology had a positive return on equity of 18.89% and a negative net margin of 6.04%. The company’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that DXC Technology Co will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through three segments: Global Business Services (GBS), Global Infrastructure Services (GIS), and United States Public Sector (USPS).

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC).

Receive News & Ratings for DXC Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXC Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.