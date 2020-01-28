DXP Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:DXPE) Short Interest Update

DXP Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:DXPE) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 546,700 shares, an increase of 17.9% from the December 31st total of 463,700 shares. Currently, 3.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 64,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.4 days.

In other DXP Enterprises news, VP Christopher T. Gregory sold 1,432 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total value of $56,922.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,002 shares in the company, valued at $993,829.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DXPE. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of DXP Enterprises during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in DXP Enterprises by 52.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in DXP Enterprises by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in DXP Enterprises during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in DXP Enterprises by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 11,857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DXPE shares. ValuEngine downgraded DXP Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. BidaskClub downgraded DXP Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded DXP Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. DXP Enterprises has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.00.

NASDAQ DXPE traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $36.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,389. DXP Enterprises has a 12 month low of $29.33 and a 12 month high of $45.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.81. The company has a market cap of $634.66 million, a P/E ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.10. DXP Enterprises had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 3.51%. The company had revenue of $327.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.44 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. DXP Enterprises’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that DXP Enterprises will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DXP Enterprises Company Profile

DXP Enterprises, Inc engages in distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products, equipment, and services to energy and industrial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Service Centers, Supply Chain Services, and Innovative Pumping Solutions. The Service Centers segment offers MRO products, equipment, and integrated services, including technical expertise and logistics services.

