Dynamite (DYNMT) Achieves Market Cap of $156,005.00

Dynamite (CURRENCY:DYNMT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 28th. During the last week, Dynamite has traded down 38% against the dollar. One Dynamite token can now be bought for $0.50 or 0.00005446 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX and Mercatox. Dynamite has a market cap of $156,005.00 and approximately $225,239.00 worth of Dynamite was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00006577 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00045938 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $29.25 or 0.00322460 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011018 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002125 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00011820 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000027 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00007966 BTC.

About Dynamite

DYNMT is a token. Dynamite’s total supply is 858,493 tokens and its circulating supply is 312,461 tokens. Dynamite’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Dynamite is dynamitetoken.com.

Buying and Selling Dynamite

Dynamite can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamite directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dynamite should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dynamite using one of the exchanges listed above.

