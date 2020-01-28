Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,600,000 shares, a growth of 18.1% from the December 31st total of 4,740,000 shares. Approximately 5.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,280,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days.

In other news, major shareholder Thoma Bravo, Llc sold 3,636,066 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total value of $87,301,944.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DT. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Dynatrace during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Dynatrace during the third quarter worth about $226,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Dynatrace during the third quarter worth about $260,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in Dynatrace during the third quarter worth about $395,000. Finally, Dean Capital Investments Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dynatrace during the third quarter worth about $470,000. 87.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:DT traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.64. 200,342 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,606,082. Dynatrace has a one year low of $17.05 and a one year high of $30.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $129.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.57 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dynatrace will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DT shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dynatrace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dynatrace currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.82.

Dynatrace Company Profile

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It offers Dynatrace, a platform for running an enterprise cloud. The company's products include AppMon, Classic Real User Monitoring, Network Application Monitoring, and Synthetic Classic. Its platform allows its customers to modernize and automate IT operations, develop and release software, and enhance user experiences.

