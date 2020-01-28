e-Gulden Trading Up 2.1% This Week (EFL)

e-Gulden (CURRENCY:EFL) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. e-Gulden has a market capitalization of $1.24 million and approximately $58.00 worth of e-Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, e-Gulden has traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar. One e-Gulden coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0723 or 0.00000801 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and Bittrex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About e-Gulden

e-Gulden (CRYPTO:EFL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 19th, 2014. e-Gulden’s total supply is 20,936,088 coins and its circulating supply is 17,113,697 coins. e-Gulden’s official Twitter account is @eguldenfoundati. e-Gulden’s official website is www.e-gulden.org.

Buying and Selling e-Gulden

e-Gulden can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Gulden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire e-Gulden should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase e-Gulden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

