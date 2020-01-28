Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Shares Purchased by Clark Capital Management Group Inc.

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 29.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 530,783 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 120,006 shares during the quarter. Eastman Chemical accounts for 0.9% of Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. owned about 0.39% of Eastman Chemical worth $42,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EMN. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,906,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $140,764,000 after purchasing an additional 48,727 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,370,285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $101,168,000 after purchasing an additional 8,983 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 793,799 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,606,000 after purchasing an additional 8,017 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 565,447 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,747,000 after purchasing an additional 6,356 shares during the period. Finally, Hexavest Inc. increased its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 360,228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,552,000 after purchasing an additional 18,896 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EMN shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research report on Sunday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eastman Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Eastman Chemical from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Eastman Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Eastman Chemical to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Eastman Chemical has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.83.

EMN opened at $69.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.95 billion, a PE ratio of 10.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.38. Eastman Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $61.22 and a fifty-two week high of $86.18.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This is a positive change from Eastman Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.20%.

Eastman Chemical Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

