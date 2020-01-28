Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) Shares Acquired by DT Investment Partners LLC

DT Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,157 shares during the quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $5,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ETN. Barnett & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 1,372.2% during the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eaton during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eaton during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 730.2% during the third quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC grew its position in Eaton by 49.1% during the third quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ETN stock traded up $1.98 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $96.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 149,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,325,868. The business has a fifty day moving average of $94.90 and a 200-day moving average of $86.55. The stock has a market cap of $40.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.43. Eaton Co. PLC has a twelve month low of $67.97 and a twelve month high of $99.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Eaton Co. PLC will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ETN. Argus restated a “positive” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Eaton in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Eaton from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eaton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Vertical Group lowered shares of Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Eaton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.56.

In related news, Director Michael J. Critelli sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $920,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 55,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,112,072. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 16,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.98, for a total transaction of $1,545,568.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,353,354.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,988 shares of company stock worth $5,527,268 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

