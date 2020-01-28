Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) Shares Sold by Clark Capital Management Group Inc.

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. cut its holdings in Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) by 49.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 383,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 375,958 shares during the quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. owned 0.09% of Eaton worth $36,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 26,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,471,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV now owns 11,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 4,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 19,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.B. Root & Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 3.1% in the third quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 4,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Eaton alerts:

ETN opened at $94.64 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $94.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a market cap of $40.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.43. Eaton Co. PLC has a one year low of $67.97 and a one year high of $99.82.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.01. Eaton had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 11.06%. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. Eaton’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Eaton Co. PLC will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 16,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.98, for a total value of $1,545,568.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,841 shares in the company, valued at $5,353,354.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Critelli sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $920,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 55,566 shares in the company, valued at $5,112,072. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,988 shares of company stock worth $5,527,268 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ETN. Oppenheimer began coverage on Eaton in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded Eaton from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 target price on shares of Eaton in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. UBS Group began coverage on Eaton in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Eaton in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Eaton has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.56.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.