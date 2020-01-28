eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.16

eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 28th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share by the e-commerce company on Friday, March 20th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. This is a positive change from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

eBay has a payout ratio of 19.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect eBay to earn $2.33 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.0%.

EBAY stock traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.21. 13,900,667 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,778,210. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.74. eBay has a fifty-two week low of $32.77 and a fifty-two week high of $42.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $28.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.46, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.36.

EBAY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of eBay in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of eBay from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of eBay in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of eBay from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of eBay from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.27.

In related news, SVP Wendy Elizabeth Jones sold 7,878 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.73, for a total value of $281,480.94. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,393,470. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About eBay

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

