eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The e-commerce company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.05, RTT News reports. eBay had a return on equity of 41.12% and a net margin of 18.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ EBAY traded up $0.73 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.21. 15,129,548 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,778,210. eBay has a 12 month low of $32.77 and a 12 month high of $42.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.72. The company has a market capitalization of $28.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.46, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36.

Get eBay alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. This is an increase from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.64%.

In other news, SVP Wendy Elizabeth Jones sold 7,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.73, for a total transaction of $281,480.94. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,393,470. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of eBay from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $48.00 price objective on shares of eBay and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of eBay in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Raymond James downgraded shares of eBay from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of eBay from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.27.

About eBay

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

Further Reading: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.