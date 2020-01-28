eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Issues Q1 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) issued an update on its first quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.70-0.73 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.70. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.55-2.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.64 billion.eBay also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 2.95-3.05 EPS.

Shares of eBay stock traded up $0.73 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,856,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,778,210. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.74. The firm has a market cap of $28.77 billion, a PE ratio of 16.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.36. eBay has a fifty-two week low of $32.77 and a fifty-two week high of $42.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. This is a boost from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. eBay’s payout ratio is presently 31.64%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EBAY. ValuEngine upgraded shares of eBay from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Cowen reiterated a hold rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of eBay in a research report on Monday. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of eBay from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of eBay from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of eBay from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. eBay presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $42.27.

In other eBay news, SVP Wendy Elizabeth Jones sold 7,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.73, for a total transaction of $281,480.94. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,393,470. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About eBay

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

