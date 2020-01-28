eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.70-0.73 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.71. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.55-2.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.64 billion.eBay also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 2.95-3.05 EPS.

EBAY traded up $0.73 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.21. 15,129,548 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,778,210. eBay has a fifty-two week low of $32.77 and a fifty-two week high of $42.00. The stock has a market cap of $28.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.46, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36.

Get eBay alerts:

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The e-commerce company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. eBay had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 41.12%. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that eBay will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a $0.16 dividend. This is a boost from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.64%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $48.00 price objective on eBay and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird set a $46.00 target price on eBay and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank restated a neutral rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of eBay in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Benchmark decreased their price target on eBay from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on eBay from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $42.27.

In related news, SVP Wendy Elizabeth Jones sold 7,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.73, for a total transaction of $281,480.94. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,393,470. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About eBay

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

See Also: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.