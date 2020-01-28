eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Releases FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) updated its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.95-3.05 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.86. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.72-10.92 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.92 billion.eBay also updated its Q1 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.70-0.73 EPS.

NASDAQ:EBAY traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $36.21. 14,856,625 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,778,210. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.46, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.36. eBay has a 52-week low of $32.77 and a 52-week high of $42.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.74.

Get eBay alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. This is an increase from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. eBay’s payout ratio is currently 31.64%.

Several analysts have weighed in on EBAY shares. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a hold rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of eBay in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Cowen reissued a hold rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of eBay in a research report on Monday. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of eBay from $37.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of eBay in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of eBay from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. eBay has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $42.27.

In related news, SVP Wendy Elizabeth Jones sold 7,878 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.73, for a total transaction of $281,480.94. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,393,470. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

Read More: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.