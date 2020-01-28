eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.95-3.05 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.89. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.72-10.92 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.92 billion.eBay also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 2.95-3.05 EPS.

Shares of eBay stock traded up $0.73 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,129,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,778,210. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.72. The firm has a market cap of $28.77 billion, a PE ratio of 16.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.36. eBay has a 52 week low of $32.77 and a 52 week high of $42.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The e-commerce company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.05. eBay had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 41.12%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. eBay’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that eBay will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. This is a positive change from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.64%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of eBay in a report on Monday, November 25th. Mizuho cut their price target on eBay from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Bank of America cut their price target on eBay from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a sell rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of eBay in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on eBay from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $42.27.

In related news, SVP Wendy Elizabeth Jones sold 7,878 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.73, for a total transaction of $281,480.94. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,393,470. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

About eBay

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

