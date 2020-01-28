EBCoin (EBC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $699,543.00

EBCoin (CURRENCY:EBC) traded down 10.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 28th. EBCoin has a total market capitalization of $699,543.00 and approximately $8.00 worth of EBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EBCoin token can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges including CoinBene, IDEX and BitMart. In the last week, EBCoin has traded 26.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002573 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $302.14 or 0.03326037 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011037 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.79 or 0.00195786 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000663 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00029056 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.19 or 0.00123151 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About EBCoin

EBCoin launched on January 16th, 2018. EBCoin’s total supply is 10,295,055,166 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,585,368,086 tokens. The official website for EBCoin is ebcoin.io. EBCoin’s official Twitter account is @EBCoinGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for EBCoin is /r/EBCoinglobal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

EBCoin Token Trading

EBCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, BitMart and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EBCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EBCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EBCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

