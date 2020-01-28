EchoLink (EKO) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $32,406.00

EchoLink (CURRENCY:EKO) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. In the last week, EchoLink has traded up 6.2% against the U.S. dollar. One EchoLink token can currently be purchased for about $0.0015 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit, Huobi, HitBTC and LBank. EchoLink has a total market capitalization of $727,752.00 and approximately $32,406.00 worth of EchoLink was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00035846 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000558 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $504.07 or 0.05610758 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00026215 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.48 or 0.00127769 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00017365 BTC.

Tap (XTP) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002704 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00033023 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002700 BTC.

EchoLink Profile

EchoLink (EKO) is a token. It launched on January 20th, 2018. EchoLink’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens. The official website for EchoLink is echolink.info. EchoLink’s official Twitter account is @EchoLinkInfo1. The official message board for EchoLink is medium.com/@EchoLinkInfo. The Reddit community for EchoLink is /r/EchoLinkInfo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

EchoLink Token Trading

EchoLink can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Hotbit, LBank and Huobi. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EchoLink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EchoLink should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EchoLink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

