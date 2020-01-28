Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Position Reduced by Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 11.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,735 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 775 shares during the quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $1,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in Ecolab during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Quantum Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Ecolab in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 166.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Ecolab in the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ecolab in a report on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $186.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $200.17.

Shares of ECL stock traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $197.30. The stock had a trading volume of 105,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 995,201. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Ecolab Inc. has a twelve month low of $153.11 and a twelve month high of $209.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $190.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $194.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.08 billion, a PE ratio of 37.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.80.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 20.08%. Ecolab’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a boost from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.81%.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

