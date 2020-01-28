Ecopetrol SA (NYSE:EC) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank reduced its holdings in Ecopetrol SA (NYSE:EC) by 16.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 22,000 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Ecopetrol were worth $2,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ecopetrol by 46.8% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,552 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Ecopetrol by 56.8% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,145 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Ecopetrol by 112.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,291 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,801 shares during the period. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new stake in Ecopetrol in the third quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Ecopetrol by 280.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,786 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. 2.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ecopetrol alerts:

Ecopetrol stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.88. 24,332 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 439,172. Ecopetrol SA has a 52-week low of $15.21 and a 52-week high of $23.24. The company has a market capitalization of $38.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.19.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th were given a $0.486 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. Ecopetrol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.17%.

EC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Ecopetrol from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Ecopetrol in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lowered Ecopetrol from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.80 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ecopetrol from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.06.

Ecopetrol Company Profile

Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company. The company operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; and Refining, Petrochemical, and Biofuels. It produces crude oil and gas; and engages in the extraction, collection, treatment, storage, commercialization, and pumping.

See Also: Inverted Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecopetrol SA (NYSE:EC).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecopetrol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecopetrol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.