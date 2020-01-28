Edge Price Tops $0.0355 (DADI)

Edge (CURRENCY:DADI) traded 7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 28th. One Edge token can now be purchased for $0.0355 or 0.00000378 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including FCoin, Gate.io, HitBTC and KuCoin. During the last seven days, Edge has traded up 3.5% against the dollar. Edge has a total market cap of $2.51 million and $4,255.00 worth of Edge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Edge alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00034665 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000559 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $531.78 or 0.05662993 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00026063 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.00 or 0.00127750 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00016795 BTC.

Tap (XTP) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002722 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00032425 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002569 BTC.

Edge Token Profile

DADI is a token. It launched on February 16th, 2018. Edge’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 70,858,227 tokens. The official website for Edge is edge.network/en. Edge’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Edge’s official message board is medium.com/dadi. The Reddit community for Edge is /r/edgenetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Edge

Edge can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Ethfinex, OKEx, KuCoin, FCoin and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Edge should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Edge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Edge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Edge and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.