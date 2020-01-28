EDRCoin (EDRC) Price Hits $0.0194 on Top Exchanges

EDRCoin (CURRENCY:EDRC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. Over the last seven days, EDRCoin has traded up 15.2% against the dollar. One EDRCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0194 or 0.00000214 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, YoBit and Cryptopia. EDRCoin has a market cap of $56,975.00 and approximately $2.00 worth of EDRCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000700 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Pascal Lite (PASL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000177 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000033 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded 25.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Fonziecoin (FONZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

EDRCoin Profile

EDRCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 22nd, 2016. EDRCoin’s total supply is 3,669,691 coins and its circulating supply is 2,931,224 coins. EDRCoin’s official Twitter account is @EDRCoinOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for EDRCoin is www.edrcoin.cash.

EDRCoin Coin Trading

EDRCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EDRCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EDRCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EDRCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

