Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,350,000 shares, an increase of 18.7% from the December 31st total of 1,980,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,160,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $217.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Oppenheimer raised Edwards Lifesciences from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $164.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $255.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.42.

In other news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 22,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.79, for a total value of $5,456,351.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,868,918.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.69, for a total value of $1,265,419.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,147,266.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 164,241 shares of company stock valued at $38,597,230. Corporate insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.3% during the third quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,154 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,113,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.6% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 7,482 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,015 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 11.1% during the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 500 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.7% during the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 2,930 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences stock traded up $4.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $232.93. 88,546 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,119,713. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 2.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $234.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $225.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.77. Edwards Lifesciences has a 1 year low of $163.08 and a 1 year high of $247.64.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

