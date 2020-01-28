Egretia (EGT) Price Hits $0.0016 on Top Exchanges

Egretia (CURRENCY:EGT) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. Egretia has a total market cap of $6.57 million and $2.32 million worth of Egretia was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Egretia token can now be bought for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges including OKEx, Bilaxy, Kucoin and CoinEx. Over the last seven days, Egretia has traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002610 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $286.07 or 0.03155607 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011033 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.71 or 0.00195309 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000666 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00028948 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.22 or 0.00123779 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Egretia’s genesis date was May 26th, 2018. Egretia’s total supply is 8,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,218,308,472 tokens. The official message board for Egretia is blog.egretia.io. The Reddit community for Egretia is /r/Egretia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Egretia’s official Twitter account is @Egretia_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Egretia’s official website is egretia.io.

Egretia can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Hotbit, CoinEx, OKEx, IDEX and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Egretia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Egretia should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Egretia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

