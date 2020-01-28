eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) Short Interest Down 13.3% in January

eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,850,000 shares, a decline of 13.3% from the December 31st total of 4,440,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 702,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.5 days. Approximately 17.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of research firms recently commented on EHTH. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on eHealth from $111.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James lifted their target price on eHealth from $90.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded eHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 target price (up previously from $120.00) on shares of eHealth in a report on Friday. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on eHealth from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. eHealth has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.20.

NASDAQ:EHTH traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $121.41. The company had a trading volume of 761,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 854,580. eHealth has a 1-year low of $49.19 and a 1-year high of $130.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 418.67 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $97.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.06.

In related news, insider Robert S. Hurley sold 1,500 shares of eHealth stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.26, for a total transaction of $138,390.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott N. Flanders sold 89,278 shares of eHealth stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.37, for a total value of $10,121,446.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 124,000 shares of company stock valued at $13,545,004 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EHTH. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in eHealth during the 4th quarter worth about $214,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in eHealth during the 4th quarter worth about $240,000. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC acquired a new position in eHealth during the 4th quarter worth about $96,796,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in eHealth by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 78,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,516,000 after acquiring an additional 21,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC lifted its stake in eHealth by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

About eHealth

eHealth, Inc provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its e-commerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

