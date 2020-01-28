Eidoo (EDO) Achieves Market Capitalization of $9.71 Million

Eidoo (CURRENCY:EDO) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. One Eidoo token can now be bought for $0.19 or 0.00002000 BTC on popular exchanges including Ethfinex, Binance, OKEx and HitBTC. During the last week, Eidoo has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar. Eidoo has a total market capitalization of $9.71 million and $297,518.00 worth of Eidoo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002549 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $295.71 or 0.03164666 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010722 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.15 or 0.00194264 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000656 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00028482 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.33 or 0.00121250 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Eidoo Profile

Eidoo was first traded on September 26th, 2017. Eidoo’s total supply is 88,284,562 tokens and its circulating supply is 51,950,117 tokens. Eidoo’s official Twitter account is @eidoo_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Eidoo’s official website is eidoo.io. The Reddit community for Eidoo is /r/eidooapp/.

Buying and Selling Eidoo

Eidoo can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Ethfinex, Binance, Eidoo Hybrid Exchange and OKEx. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eidoo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Eidoo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Eidoo using one of the exchanges listed above.

