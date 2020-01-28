Einsteinium (EMC2) Price Up 6.6% This Week

Einsteinium (CURRENCY:EMC2) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. Einsteinium has a total market capitalization of $10.52 million and approximately $681,248.00 worth of Einsteinium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Einsteinium has traded up 6.6% against the US dollar. One Einsteinium coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0480 or 0.00000513 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Poloniex, Cryptopia and Bittrex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.09 or 0.00653769 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00009706 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0858 or 0.00000919 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000040 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00007787 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00034875 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000216 BTC.

About Einsteinium

Einsteinium (EMC2) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 1st, 2014. Einsteinium’s total supply is 219,274,580 coins. The Reddit community for Einsteinium is /r/einsteinium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Einsteinium’s official Twitter account is @einsteiniumcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Einsteinium’s official website is www.emc2.foundation. The official message board for Einsteinium is emc2slack.herokuapp.com.

Einsteinium Coin Trading

Einsteinium can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Poloniex, Upbit and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Einsteinium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Einsteinium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Einsteinium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

