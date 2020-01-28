Electra Hits Market Cap of $4.53 Million (ECA)

Electra (CURRENCY:ECA) traded 30.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. One Electra coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, Fatbtc, CryptoBridge and CoinFalcon. Electra has a total market cap of $4.53 million and $6,206.00 worth of Electra was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Electra has traded down 3.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

SpaceChain (SPC) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Denarius (D) traded 37% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0827 or 0.00000886 BTC.

Bulwark (BWK) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Limitless VIP (VIP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

VIP Tokens (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Virta Unique Coin (VUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Powercoin (PWR) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NamoCoin (NAMO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Electra Profile

ECA is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 30th, 2017. Electra’s total supply is 29,517,543,891 coins and its circulating supply is 28,650,387,338 coins. Electra’s official website is electraproject.org. The Reddit community for Electra is /r/Electra_Currency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electra’s official Twitter account is @ElectracoinECA.

Electra Coin Trading

Electra can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Fatbtc, Cryptopia, CoinFalcon, CryptoBridge, Cryptohub, CoinBene and Novaexchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electra should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Electra using one of the exchanges listed above.

