Electroneum (ETN) Price Hits $0.0043

Electroneum (CURRENCY:ETN) traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. In the last seven days, Electroneum has traded up 12.7% against the U.S. dollar. Electroneum has a total market cap of $43.05 million and approximately $179,437.00 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Electroneum coin can currently be purchased for $0.0043 or 0.00000046 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptomate, CoinBene, Liquid and TradeOgre.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Electroneum alerts:

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 23.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 38.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000017 BTC.

About Electroneum

Electroneum (CRYPTO:ETN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 3rd, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 9,975,221,814 coins. The official message board for Electroneum is electroneum.com/blog. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Electroneum’s official website is electroneum.com. The Reddit community for Electroneum is /r/Electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Electroneum

Electroneum can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptomate, Bitbns, Cryptohub, CoinBene, TradeOgre, Liquid, Kucoin and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electroneum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Electroneum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Electroneum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Electroneum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.