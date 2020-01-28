Electronic Arts Inc. Forecasted to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $2.28 Per Share (NASDAQ:EA)

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) – Equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks lowered their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Electronic Arts in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, January 26th. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Thornton now anticipates that the game software company will post earnings of $2.28 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.31. SunTrust Banks has a “Buy” rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Electronic Arts’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.82 EPS.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The game software company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 54.01% and a return on equity of 17.54%.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on EA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $119.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $118.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.12.

NASDAQ:EA opened at $110.56 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $108.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $32.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.93. Electronic Arts has a twelve month low of $78.00 and a twelve month high of $114.13.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 70.8% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 247,399 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 102,525 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 52.4% in the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 320 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.83% of the company’s stock.

In other Electronic Arts news, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 5,200 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.06, for a total transaction of $499,512.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,975 shares in the company, valued at $8,546,938.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Chris Bruzzo sold 19,073 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.06, for a total transaction of $2,099,174.38. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 33,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,656,413.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,373 shares of company stock worth $9,925,360 over the last ninety days. 2.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

