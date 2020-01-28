Elevate Credit Inc (NYSE:ELVT) Insider Sells $10,412.93 in Stock

Elevate Credit Inc (NYSE:ELVT) insider David Curry Peterson sold 1,991 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.23, for a total value of $10,412.93. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,756.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

David Curry Peterson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 15th, David Curry Peterson sold 1,000 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.43, for a total value of $4,430.00.

On Monday, November 25th, David Curry Peterson sold 608 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total value of $2,432.00.

On Tuesday, November 19th, David Curry Peterson sold 392 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total value of $1,568.00.

Shares of Elevate Credit stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.52. 338,686 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 200,644. The company has a market capitalization of $216.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Elevate Credit Inc has a 52-week low of $3.71 and a 52-week high of $5.63.

Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $192.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.34 million. Elevate Credit had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 3.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Elevate Credit Inc will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ELVT. Stephens lowered Elevate Credit from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Elevate Credit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine lowered Elevate Credit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Elevate Credit in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.50.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ELVT. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Elevate Credit by 8.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 44,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 3,507 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Elevate Credit during the second quarter valued at about $66,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Elevate Credit by 15.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 49,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 6,484 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Elevate Credit by 30.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 799,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,295,000 after purchasing an additional 188,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Elevate Credit by 2.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 239,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000 after purchasing an additional 5,034 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.26% of the company’s stock.

About Elevate Credit

Elevate Credit, Inc provides online credit solutions to non-prime consumers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers unsecured online installment loans, lines of credit, and credit cards. Its products include Rise installment loan and line of credit products; Elastic, a line of credit product; Sunny, an installment loan product; and Today Card, a credit card product.

