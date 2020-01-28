Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) is Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s Largest Position

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lowered its position in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 354,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,468 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly And Co makes up approximately 26.4% of Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $46,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LLY. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Eli Lilly And Co during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in Eli Lilly And Co during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly And Co during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in Eli Lilly And Co by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 270,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 87,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Eli Lilly And Co during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 76.27% of the company’s stock.

In other Eli Lilly And Co news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 190,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total value of $21,660,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Myles O’neill sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $3,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,850,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,780,504 shares of company stock worth $219,697,912 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

LLY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. UBS Group decreased their target price on Eli Lilly And Co from $134.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Eli Lilly And Co from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. TheStreet upgraded Eli Lilly And Co from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Eli Lilly And Co from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $116.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Eli Lilly And Co has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.67.

Shares of LLY stock traded up $1.38 on Tuesday, reaching $139.69. 666,019 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,115,986. Eli Lilly And Co has a 12-month low of $101.36 and a 12-month high of $142.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $133.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $132.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.06.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. This is an increase from Eli Lilly And Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Eli Lilly And Co’s payout ratio is 46.49%.

Eli Lilly And Co Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

