Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $136.18.

Several analysts recently issued reports on LLY shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Eli Lilly And Co from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $116.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus boosted their price target on Eli Lilly And Co from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $143.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Eli Lilly And Co from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Eli Lilly And Co from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th.

Get Eli Lilly And Co alerts:

In other Eli Lilly And Co news, SVP Myles O’neill sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $3,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,850,880. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 7,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total value of $798,622.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 116,403,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,274,632,446.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,780,504 shares of company stock worth $219,697,912 over the last quarter. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 14.4% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 13,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 5.8% in the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 8.7% in the third quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 6,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 4.4% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 4,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Windsor Group LTD boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 65,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,648,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares during the period. 76.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LLY stock traded up $0.70 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $139.01. 966,056 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,115,986. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.53 billion, a PE ratio of 16.91, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.20. Eli Lilly And Co has a twelve month low of $101.36 and a twelve month high of $142.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $132.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.06.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly And Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Eli Lilly And Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.49%.

Eli Lilly And Co Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

Featured Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly And Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly And Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.