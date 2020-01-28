Elite Wealth Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Elite Wealth Management Inc. lowered its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,601 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 369 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 4.9% of Elite Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Elite Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $8,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cadinha & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 8,350 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,452,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,838 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,119,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Apple by 1,194.7% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 7,846 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,304,000 after purchasing an additional 7,240 shares during the last quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,110,000. Finally, WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,632,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.28% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $308.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $296.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $245.20. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $153.66 and a 1 year high of $323.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1,395.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.25.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The iPhone maker reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.19. Apple had a return on equity of 53.82% and a net margin of 21.24%. The business had revenue of $64.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.86 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 13.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 37,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.79, for a total value of $9,639,799.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,170,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $301,788,823.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective (up from $300.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on Apple from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Cowen increased their price objective on Apple from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup increased their price objective on Apple from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Maxim Group downgraded Apple to a “sell” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $283.90.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

