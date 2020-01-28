Elitium Price Up 0.9% This Week (EUM)

Elitium (CURRENCY:EUM) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. In the last week, Elitium has traded up 0.9% against the US dollar. One Elitium token can now be purchased for about $0.81 or 0.00008914 BTC on exchanges including STEX and BitMart. Elitium has a total market capitalization of $7.77 million and approximately $96,224.00 worth of Elitium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002604 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $284.12 or 0.03145653 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011086 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.71 or 0.00196044 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000665 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00029074 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.17 or 0.00123673 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Elitium

Elitium’s total supply is 332,200,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,655,990 tokens. Elitium’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Elitium is medium.com/elitium. The Reddit community for Elitium is /r/Elitium. The official website for Elitium is www.elitium.io.

Buying and Selling Elitium

Elitium can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and BitMart. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elitium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elitium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Elitium using one of the exchanges listed above.

