Elliot Coin (ELLI) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.00

Elliot Coin (CURRENCY:ELLI) traded down 22.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 28th. Elliot Coin has a market cap of $1,193.00 and approximately $2.00 worth of Elliot Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Elliot Coin has traded 67.6% lower against the US dollar. One Elliot Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including Graviex and CryptoBridge.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000322 BTC.

Solaris (XLR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002100 BTC.

GenesisX (XGS) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000103 BTC.

UralsCoin (URALS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Elliot Coin Profile

Elliot Coin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 31st, 2018. Elliot Coin’s total supply is 27,100,341 coins and its circulating supply is 26,485,638 coins. Elliot Coin’s official website is elliotproject.org. Elliot Coin’s official Twitter account is @CoinElliot.

Elliot Coin Coin Trading

Elliot Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Graviex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elliot Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elliot Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Elliot Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

