Elliot Coin Trading 66.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days (ELLI)

Elliot Coin (CURRENCY:ELLI) traded 20% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. Elliot Coin has a total market cap of $1,237.00 and $2.00 worth of Elliot Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Elliot Coin has traded 66.3% lower against the dollar. One Elliot Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including Graviex and CryptoBridge.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Solaris (XLR) traded up 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002095 BTC.

GenesisX (XGS) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000103 BTC.

UralsCoin (URALS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Elliot Coin Coin Profile

ELLI is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 31st, 2018. Elliot Coin’s total supply is 27,097,244 coins and its circulating supply is 26,482,540 coins. Elliot Coin’s official Twitter account is @CoinElliot. Elliot Coin’s official website is elliotproject.org.

Elliot Coin Coin Trading

Elliot Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Graviex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elliot Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elliot Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Elliot Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

