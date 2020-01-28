Elrond Trading 5% Lower Over Last Week (ERD)

Elrond (CURRENCY:ERD) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 28th. In the last week, Elrond has traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar. Elrond has a total market capitalization of $13.46 million and approximately $3.27 million worth of Elrond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Elrond token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges including Dcoin, Bilaxy, Binance and Binance DEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Elrond Token Profile

Elrond’s launch date was March 16th, 2019. Elrond’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,690,556,005 tokens. Elrond’s official message board is medium.com/elrondnetwork. Elrond’s official website is elrond.com. Elrond’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Elrond is /r/elrondnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Elrond Token Trading

Elrond can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Binance, Binance DEX and Dcoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elrond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elrond should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Elrond using one of the exchanges listed above.

