Elysian (ELY) Price Hits $0.0011 on Exchanges

Elysian (CURRENCY:ELY) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 28th. Elysian has a total market capitalization of $103,754.00 and $27,895.00 worth of Elysian was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Elysian has traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Elysian token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges including Mercatox, Hotbit, YoBit and IDEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Elysian alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002559 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $295.48 or 0.03161701 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010712 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.21 or 0.00194860 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000655 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00029679 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.44 or 0.00122436 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Elysian

Elysian’s launch date was June 4th, 2018. Elysian’s total supply is 260,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,966,210 tokens. Elysian’s official Twitter account is @Elysian_ELY and its Facebook page is accessible here. Elysian’s official message board is medium.com/@Elysian_Ely. The Reddit community for Elysian is /r/Elysian_ELY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Elysian

Elysian can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, CoinExchange, Liquid, BitForex, Mercatox, YoBit, IDEX and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elysian directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elysian should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Elysian using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Elysian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Elysian and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.