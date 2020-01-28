Elysium (ELS) 1-Day Volume Reaches $203.00

Elysium (CURRENCY:ELS) traded down 94% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. Over the last seven days, Elysium has traded down 95.2% against the US dollar. One Elysium coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Elysium has a total market cap of $1,192.00 and $203.00 worth of Elysium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Elysium Coin Profile

Elysium (ELS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 4th, 2017. Elysium’s total supply is 14,353,438 coins. Elysium’s official Twitter account is @Elysium_coin.

Elysium Coin Trading

Elysium can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elysium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elysium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Elysium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

