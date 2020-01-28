Emcor Group Inc (NYSE:EME) Shares Sold by Clark Capital Management Group Inc.

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. reduced its position in Emcor Group Inc (NYSE:EME) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 260,974 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,075 shares during the quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. owned approximately 0.46% of Emcor Group worth $22,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in Emcor Group by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 28,608 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Emcor Group by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,364 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its position in Emcor Group by 50.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 26,436 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,277,000 after acquiring an additional 8,902 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Emcor Group by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 24,616 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Emcor Group by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,479 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,103,000 after acquiring an additional 3,491 shares in the last quarter. 91.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total transaction of $445,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 354,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,533,159.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Emcor Group in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Emcor Group to $107.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Emcor Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Emcor Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.50.

Shares of Emcor Group stock opened at $85.35 on Tuesday. Emcor Group Inc has a one year low of $62.87 and a one year high of $93.54. The company has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.47.

Emcor Group (NYSE:EME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.04. Emcor Group had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 3.51%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Emcor Group Inc will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th. Emcor Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.52%.

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company designs, integrates, installs, starts-up, operates, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical and food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage, voice and data communications, fire protection, water and wastewater treatment, controls and filtration, central plant heating and cooling, plumbing, process, and piping systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber-optic lines; and heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems, as well as offers crane, rigging, and millwright; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

