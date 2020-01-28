Emercoin (EMC) Trading Up 16.7% This Week

Emercoin (CURRENCY:EMC) traded up 8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 28th. One Emercoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0913 or 0.00000974 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24, LiteBit.eu, CoinExchange and Bittrex. Emercoin has a total market cap of $4.11 million and approximately $4,791.00 worth of Emercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Emercoin has traded up 16.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000432 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000129 BTC.

MAZA (MAZA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitTokens (BXT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007883 BTC.

Sprouts (SPRTS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000079 BTC.

PX (PX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Breakout (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Emercoin Coin Profile

Emercoin (CRYPTO:EMC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 8th, 2013. Emercoin’s total supply is 45,082,828 coins. Emercoin’s official website is emercoin.com. The Reddit community for Emercoin is /r/EmerCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Emercoin’s official Twitter account is @EmerCoin_EMC. The official message board for Emercoin is emercointalk.org.

Buying and Selling Emercoin

Emercoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Crex24, Bittrex, HitBTC, Cryptopia, LiteBit.eu, xBTCe, Livecoin, Upbit and Tux Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emercoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Emercoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Emercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

