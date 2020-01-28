EncryptoTel [WAVES] Price Tops $0.0031 on Top Exchanges (ETT)

EncryptoTel [WAVES] (CURRENCY:ETT) traded 40.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 28th. In the last seven days, EncryptoTel [WAVES] has traded up 24.6% against the U.S. dollar. One EncryptoTel [WAVES] token can now be bought for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000034 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. EncryptoTel [WAVES] has a market cap of $191,870.00 and approximately $250.00 worth of EncryptoTel [WAVES] was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002597 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $287.75 or 0.03166243 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011020 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $17.71 or 0.00194818 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000654 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00028831 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.23 or 0.00123582 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

EncryptoTel [WAVES] Profile

EncryptoTel [WAVES]’s launch date was April 24th, 2017. EncryptoTel [WAVES]’s total supply is 77,663,987 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,131,190 tokens. EncryptoTel [WAVES]’s official website is encryptotel.com. EncryptoTel [WAVES]’s official Twitter account is @encryptotel.

Buying and Selling EncryptoTel [WAVES]

EncryptoTel [WAVES] can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Waves Decentralized Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EncryptoTel [WAVES] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EncryptoTel [WAVES] should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EncryptoTel [WAVES] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

