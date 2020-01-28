Energi Price Tops $1.78 (NRG)

Energi (CURRENCY:NRG) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 28th. In the last week, Energi has traded up 1.8% against the dollar. One Energi coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.78 or 0.00019444 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. Energi has a market cap of $45.29 million and $449,503.00 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002554 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $294.89 or 0.03158913 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010717 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.01 or 0.00192907 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000646 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00028355 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.37 or 0.00121832 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Energi Profile

Energi launched on April 25th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 25,422,987 coins. The Reddit community for Energi is /r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Energi’s official Twitter account is @Energicrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. Energi’s official website is www.energi.world.

Energi Coin Trading

Energi can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Energi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

