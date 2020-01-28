Energizer Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:ENR)

Energizer Holdings Inc (NYSE:ENR) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors bought 1,669 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,101% compared to the average daily volume of 139 call options.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in shares of Energizer by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 94,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,118,000 after acquiring an additional 3,964 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Energizer in the 3rd quarter valued at $211,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Energizer by 4,626.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 576,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,103,000 after acquiring an additional 563,856 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in shares of Energizer by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 43,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Energizer by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 119,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,216,000 after acquiring an additional 7,582 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ENR traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.97. 37,696 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 670,262. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37. Energizer has a fifty-two week low of $32.54 and a fifty-two week high of $53.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.60, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.64.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $719.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $712.79 million. Energizer had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 47.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 57.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Energizer will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, February 22nd will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.00%.

ENR has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Energizer in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Energizer in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Energizer from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Energizer from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Energizer from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.77.

Energizer Holdings, Inc manufacturers and markets batteries and lighting products. The company’s products include household batteries, specialty batteries, and portable lighting. Energizer Holdings was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.

