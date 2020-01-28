Energo (TSL) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $288.00

Energo (CURRENCY:TSL) traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 28th. One Energo token can now be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinEgg, Coinnest, Gate.io and CoinBene. Energo has a total market cap of $250,687.00 and $288.00 worth of Energo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Energo has traded down 8.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Energo alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00034818 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000563 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $534.59 or 0.05705201 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00026028 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.96 or 0.00127660 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00016640 BTC.

Tap (XTP) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002712 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00032635 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002589 BTC.

Energo Profile

Energo (CRYPTO:TSL) is a token. It launched on November 25th, 2017. Energo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 602,378,920 tokens. Energo’s official Twitter account is @Energo Labs. The official website for Energo is www.energolabs.com. Energo’s official message board is blog.energolabs.com.

Energo Token Trading

Energo can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, Coinrail, Coinnest, Gate.io and CoinEgg. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Energo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Energo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Energo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.