Energycoin (ENRG) Trading Down 4.1% This Week

Energycoin (CURRENCY:ENRG) traded down 10.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 28th. One Energycoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Energycoin has traded 4.1% lower against the dollar. Energycoin has a market capitalization of $148,685.00 and $1.00 worth of Energycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00018716 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 34.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Breakout Stake (BRX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000525 BTC.

HyperStake (HYP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded 67% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000118 BTC.

About Energycoin

Energycoin (ENRG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 29th, 2014. Energycoin’s total supply is 122,325,446 coins. Energycoin’s official website is energycoin.eu. Energycoin’s official Twitter account is @energycoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Energycoin is /r/energycoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Energycoin

Energycoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energycoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Energycoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

