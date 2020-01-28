ENI (ETR:ENI) PT Set at €16.75 by Credit Suisse Group

ENI (ETR:ENI) has been given a €16.75 ($19.48) price objective by analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 24.96% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ENI. Berenberg Bank set a €15.50 ($18.02) price target on ENI and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €17.00 ($19.77) price target on ENI and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Barclays set a €16.50 ($19.19) price target on ENI and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group set a €15.00 ($17.44) price target on ENI and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €15.00 ($17.44) price objective on ENI and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €16.33 ($18.98).

Get ENI alerts:

Shares of ENI stock traded up €0.20 ($0.23) during trading on Tuesday, reaching €13.40 ($15.59). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,056. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €13.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €13.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.18. ENI has a one year low of €12.80 ($14.89) and a one year high of €16.02 ($18.63). The stock has a market capitalization of $47.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.77.

ENI Company Profile

Eni S.p.A. engages in the oil and gas, electricity generation and sale, and petrochemicals businesses. The company is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, and field development and production activities, as well as liquefied natural gas (LNG) operations in 43 countries, including Italy, Libya, Egypt, Norway, the United Kingdom, Angola, Congo, Nigeria, the United States, Kazakhstan, Algeria, Australia, Iraq, Indonesia, Ghana, Mozambique, Oman, and the United Arab Emirates.

Featured Article: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for ENI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.