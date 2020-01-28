Enigma (ENG) Price Reaches $0.37 on Top Exchanges

Enigma (CURRENCY:ENG) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. During the last week, Enigma has traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Enigma has a total market cap of $27.69 million and approximately $1.76 million worth of Enigma was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Enigma token can now be bought for about $0.37 or 0.00003972 BTC on popular exchanges including Mercatox, Bittrex, Binance and Tidex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $115.71 or 0.01242148 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00027277 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000172 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000041 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000785 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 21% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 28th, 2017. Enigma’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 74,836,171 tokens. Enigma’s official Twitter account is @enigmampc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Enigma is /r/enigmacatalyst and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Enigma’s official website is enigma.co.

Enigma can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: GOPAX, ABCC, Tidex, Hotbit, Huobi, AirSwap, Upbit, Binance, Liqui, HitBTC, Bittrex, Kyber Network, Mercatox and OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enigma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Enigma should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Enigma using one of the exchanges listed above.

