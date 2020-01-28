Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.67.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on EPD shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

EPD stock opened at $26.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.10. Enterprise Products Partners has a fifty-two week low of $25.04 and a fifty-two week high of $30.86. The firm has a market cap of $59.87 billion, a PE ratio of 12.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.05). Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 19.59%. The business had revenue of $7.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.61%. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is presently 91.24%.

In other news, Director Randa Duncan Williams bought 322,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.96 per share, with a total value of $8,359,120.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have acquired 880,796 shares of company stock worth $23,471,253 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Summit X LLC grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 15,076 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.0% during the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 19,397 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $131,203,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 15,954 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.7% in the third quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 23,450 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.0% in the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 42,283 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.80% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

See Also: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.