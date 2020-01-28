Envion (EVN) Market Cap Reaches $16.83 Million

Envion (CURRENCY:EVN) traded down 15.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. Envion has a market capitalization of $16.83 million and $4,687.00 worth of Envion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Envion token can now be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00001470 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Token Store and YoBit. Over the last seven days, Envion has traded up 22.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002599 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $285.24 or 0.03175030 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011137 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.67 or 0.00196739 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000661 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00029094 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.12 or 0.00123732 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Envion

Envion’s genesis date was December 1st, 2017. Envion’s total supply is 127,425,494 tokens. Envion’s official Twitter account is @envion_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Envion is www.envion.org.

Buying and Selling Envion

Envion can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Token Store and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Envion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Envion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Envion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

